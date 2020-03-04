The Hickory baseball team moved to 2-0 on the season with its second consecutive shutout of Statesville on Monday in Statesville. The Red Tornadoes defeated the Greyhounds 17-0 in five innings after winning 10-0 in five innings last Friday in Hickory.
Pitchers Will Banks and Luke Davis combined for a no-hitter, striking out 11 Statesville (0-2) batters in the contest. Meanwhile, the Red Tornadoes (2-0) totaled 18 hits including three hits from Blake Kiser and a two-run home run from Zach Smith.
BASEBALL
Maiden 3, Fred T. Foard 2
The Blue Devils rallied past the Tigers on Monday in Newton, overcoming a 2-0 deficit with three runs in the top of the sixth inning. Dylan Abernethy and Spencer Floyd had the only two hits for Maiden (1-0), whose Dalton James, Jacob Cauble and Bain Sipe combined for a one-hitter and 15 strikeouts.
Will Frye had the only hit for Foard (1-1), with Dakota London taking the loss despite surrendering just one hit in 5 1/3 innings.
St. Stephens 11, Newton-Conover 1
The Indians defeated the Red Devils by 10 runs on Monday in Hickory, winning their season opener for the fifth straight year. St. Stephens moved to 1-0, while Newton-Conover fell to 0-1.
South Caldwell 10, West Caldwell 0
The Spartans scored three runs in the first inning, five in the second and single runs in the third and fifth frames to beat the Warriors by the 10-run mercy rule on Monday in Hudson. South Caldwell is now 1-0, while West Caldwell is 0-1.
Hibriten 6, Wilkes Central 3
The Panthers doubled up the Eagles on Monday in Lenoir, getting three hits including a homer to go with four RBIs from Luke Absher and two hits apiece from Jack Stevens, Ben Winkler and Jake Absher. Ethan Watson was the winning pitcher for Hibriten (1-0) after throwing four innings of one-run, four-hit ball with six strikeouts and no walks.
Wilkes Central dropped to 0-1 for the first time since 2015.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Bunker Hill 3, Bandys 1{/span}
The Bears knocked off the Trojans on Monday in Catawba, outhitting them 7-3 and benefiting from a pair of errors. Josh Fulbright led the way with three hits for Bunker Hill (1-0), which also got two hits from Jordan Yoder in support of winning pitcher Casey Knighton’s four innings of scoreless, hitless ball with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Bandys (0-1) received one hit each from Elec Yount, Ashton Reynolds and Jay Estes.
SOFTBALL
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Hickory 15, Challenger Early College 6{/span}
The Red Tornadoes defeated the Firebirds on Monday at home, with Carlee Logan earning the win and Mackenzie Hammons claiming the save. Hickory (1-0) received five hits and three RBIs from Maddie Jones, four hits and three RBIs from Kayla Ruff and two hits and five RBIs from Carlee Logan.
Challenger (0-1) scored all six of its runs in the top of the fifth inning.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Freedom 12, East Burke 2{/span}
The Patriots cruised past the Cavaliers on Monday in Icard, scoring three runs in the second inning, five in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the seventh. Mikayla Lingafelt was the winning pitcher for Freedom (1-0) with seven innings of two-run, two-hit ball during which she struck out 11 and walked three.
East Burke (0-1) scored both of its runs in the third.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Fred T. Foard 12, North Iredell 1{/span}
The Tigers beat the Raiders by 11 runs on Monday in Olin, moving to 1-0 on the season. North Iredell fell to 0-1.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Bandys 2, St. Stephens 1{/span}
The Trojans slipped past the Indians on Monday in Catawba despite finishing with just four hits. Caroline McIntosh, Sydney Kale, Bailey Burton and Annie Andrews had the hits for Bandys (1-0), which handed St. Stephens (0-1) its fourth consecutive season-opening loss.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Alexander Central 4, North Lincoln 1{/span}
The Cougars topped the Knights on Monday in Taylorsville, receiving two hits from Faith Carrigan and one each from Peyton Price, Alea Seagle, Jasmine Parker and Kyliee Lapham. Carrigan was the winning pitcher for Alexander Central (1-0) following a seven-inning performance in which she allowed one run on five hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
North Lincoln fell to 0-1 to start the season.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Hibriten 5, Wilkes Central 1{/span}
The Panthers defeated the Eagles on Monday in Lenoir, scoring two runs in the fourth inning and three in the sixth. Wilkes Central notched its only run in the fifth as it fell to 0-1, while Hibriten is now 1-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Fred T. Foard 3, Maiden 0{/span}
The Tigers blanked the Blue Devils on Monday in Newton. Anna Schmidt had two goals for Foard (2-0), which also got one goal from Lily Spangler to go with assists from Brianna See, Abigail Matthews and Hannah Cummings.
Alexis Wolgemuth recorded her second straight shutout for the Tigers in goal, dropping Maiden to 0-1 on the year.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}West Rowan 5, Bandys 1{/span}
The Trojans fell at the hands of the Falcons on Monday in Mount Ulla, dropping to 0-1 to begin the season. West Rowan moved to 1-0.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Hickory 7, Crest 1{/span}
The Red Tornadoes knocked off the Chargers on Monday in Shelby, with Izzi Wood scoring five goals and Zoey Tucker and Madeline Mosteller adding one apiece. Hickory (1-0) also received two assists from Addie Barrier and one each from Wood, Mosteller, Nicole Koszichek and Brooke Rowland in support of goalkeeper Taylor Rose, who finished with seven saves.
Crest moved to 0-1 for the second straight season.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Wilkes Central 6, Hibriten 0{/span}
The Eagles blanked the Panthers on Monday in Lenoir, dropping Hibriten to 0-1 to begin the year. Wilkes Central improved to 1-0.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Alexander Central 1, Draughn 1{/span}
The Cougars and Wildcats played to a tie on Monday in Valdese, with Alexander Central scoring in the first half and Draughn evening the score in the second half. Both teams are now 0-0-1 on the season.
BOYS TENNIS
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Newton-Conover 9, Draughn 0{/span}
The Red Devils easily dispatched the Wildcats on Monday in Newton, winning all six singles matches and all three doubles matches to move to 1-0 on the year. Draughn is now 0-1.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Lincoln Charter 7, Fred T. Foard 2{/span}
The Tigers only managed two wins against the Eagles on Monday in Denver, both in doubles action. The team of Carter Greene and Luke Fountain won 8-1 and the team of Graham Wright and Connor Josey won 8-3 as Foard dropped to 0-1 against Lincoln Charter, which is now 1-0.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}McDowell 5, East Burke 4{/span}
The Titans nipped the Cavaliers on Monday in Icard. Singles winners for East Burke (0-1 overall) were Thomas Wentz (8-1) and Davey Stamey (8-6), while the teams of Wentz and Raelen Lo (6-3) and Parker Lingerfelt and Chimoua Yang (6-1) were victorious in doubles.
McDowell is now 1-0 on the season.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}St. Stephens 9, Bunker Hill 0{/span}
The Indians blanked the Bears on Monday in Claremont, receiving singles wins from Zach Swisher (7-0), Ajay Swisher (7-0), Matthew Walker (7-0), Matthew Hogan (7-1), Cole Rector (7-0) and Charlie Woy (7-0). Doubles victors for St. Stephens (1-0 overall) included the teams of Andrew Schultz and Justin Adam (7-1), Diego Sanjuan (7-0) and Thomas DeRienzis and Addison Lin and Mason Buff (7-0).
Bunker Hill dropped to 0-1 to begin the season.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}South Iredell 9, Alexander Central 0{/span}
The Vikings topped the Cougars on Monday in Taylorsville, winning all six singles matches and all three doubles contests. South Iredell moved to 1-0, while Alexander Central fell to 0-1.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Hickory 9, Statesville 0{/span}
The Red Tornadoes beat the Greyhounds on Monday in Hickory. Singles winners for Hickory (1-0 overall) were Costen Holtzman (6-0, 6-0), Griffin Lovern (6-0, 6-0), Lewis Tate (6-0, 6-0), Jack McIntosh (6-0, 6-0, Charlie Cannon (6-0, 6-0) and Caleb Stamper (6-1, 6-0), while doubles victories came from the teams of Brooks White and Clegg Monroe (8-3), James Crawford and Christopher Diamonti (8-2) and Maddox McCluer and Will Rudisill (8-0).
Statesville fell to 0-1 to start the year.
BOYS LACROSSE
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Hickory 10, South Iredell 7{/span}
The Red Tornadoes earned a season-opening victory over the Vikings on Monday in Hickory. Hickory is now 1-0, while South Iredell is 0-1.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Lake Norman Charter 22, St. Stephens 15{/span}
The Knights defeated the Indians on Monday in Huntersville to move to 1-0 on the season while dropping St. Stephens to 0-1. Dylan McFarland had eight goals and two assists for St. Stephens, which also received four goals and three assists from Zach Lee, three goals and one assist from Jakob Bullock and one assist from Coy Reid.
Christian Impagliazzo added 20 saves for the Indians in goal.
