HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host its annual Christmas at the Lucas Mansion Holiday Open House on Thursday, Dec. 5. The event is located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road and will be held from 6-8 p.m.
The historic Victorian/Edwardian era home will be filled with lights, sights, and sounds of the season set in this year’s theme, “Let it Snow: A Frozen Christmas.”
Visitors will experience special guided tours of the decorations in the Hiddenite Center’s museum. A Frozen Christmas continues with the second floor Lucas Mansion Gallery exhibit. The exhibit will feature “Illuminations,” paintings and mixed media work by Catawba County artist Carolyn Hawes. The Hiddenite Center’s third floor will feature shimmering decorations, colorful lights and trees as well as the Center’s permanent exhibit of antique dolls and toys.
Guests will enjoy new holiday additions to the Lucas Mansion gift shop, featuring handcrafted, unique, and one-of-a-kind artistic gifts. Guests will enjoy heavy hors d’ oeuvres, live music from the Appalachian State University Saxophone Quartet, festivities, and fellowship.
Current dues-paying members of the Center’s Friends program are admitted free of charge with their 2020 renewal of their Friends membership. The public is invited to attend this holiday open house with payment of a $25 one-year Friends individual membership.Guests are welcome to pay at the door on the evening of the open house or may pay by credit card over the phone by calling 828-632-6966.
Benefits of a Friends of the Center membership include discounts on classes, gift shop discounts, and free museum tours throughout the year.
Following the open house, the Center’s “Let it Snow: A Frozen Christmas” decorations and exhibits will be open to the public beginning Friday, Dec. 6. The Lucas Mansion’s regular hours of operation are Monday — Friday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
