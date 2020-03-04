HIDDENITE – The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center Board of Directors announced the promotion of Donna Gant Latham to executive director. At its most recent meeting, the board unanimously voted to promote Latham, who just completed a six-month term as assistant director. The promotion became effective on March 1.
Karen Walker, who has worked for the Center for 35 years, will resume the duties of assistant director as she was before serving as interim director. Several months ago, Walker informed the board that rather than retiring, she would like to take a role with less responsibilities prompting the board to hire Latham as assistant director for a six-month term.
Mary Beth White, president of the board of directors, is excited to have Latham as the center’s new leader.
“Donna exudes enthusiasm, and she has a true love for the arts, culture, and heritage,” White said. “I believe she will be a tremendous asset to our organization as we continue to provide valuable arts programming while keeping an eye on the future.."
Latham, an Alexander County native who has lived in the Wittenburg community for 27 years, said she is ecstatic to lead Alexander County’s premier arts organization.
“I look forward to the opportunity to serve and promote the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center, our artists and craftspeople, and above all to serve our community through quality educational classes, programming, and events as we enrich lives through exposure to art," she said.
"In my own life, I have experienced first-hand how art can positively impact one’s life, from inspiration to healing to empowerment. I invite the citizens of Alexander County to take advantage of this amazing ‘gem’ we have right here at our own back door. I am very grateful for this opportunity and will do my best to build upon the legacy of R.Y. and Eileen Sharpe. We are so fortunate to have this incredible place, and we will work to further the founders’ legacy as we look to grow in the coming months and years.”
Latham is married to Derek Latham, who is a sales associate for BSN Sports. She is the daughter of Harry and Peggy Gant of Taylorsville.
Latham earned a bachelor’s degree in biology with a concentration in horticulture in 1987 from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Prior work experience includes Fan Club Operations for NASCAR, restaurant management, owner/operator of Midtown Garden Market in North Wilkesboro, and director of Habitat for Humanity ReStores of Lincoln County. She is also a founding member of The Ya Yas Band, which has performed at numerous regional venues.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.