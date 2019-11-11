HIDDENITE - Now through December, the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Emerging Artists Wall exhibit space features the work of Mona C. Woody.

The exhibit is on display at the Hiddenite Center’s Lucas Mansion, which is located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.

The artist says her preference is abstract art, with her favorite medium being acrylic pour painting. 

Located on the third floor of the Lucas Mansion, Emerging Artists Wall exhibits are free and open to the public Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.  and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.

This project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources.

