The city of Hickory’s insurance company will pay $6,000 to a woman who said the city’s negligence played a role in a car crash.
Margaret Anne Mauney was hit by Baylee Madison Lail while driving down Seventh Street NW in June 2018, according to a memo in the council’s agenda packet.
Mauney alleged the city’s failure to repair a downed stop sign on Sixth Avenue SW — the street Lail was driving down when she hit Mauney — was a factor in the crash.
The city was not aware of the downed sign until the crash and it was repaired shortly thereafter, according to the memo.
Both the city and Lail explicitly denied liability as part of the settlement.
The total settlement of $12,000 will be split evenly, with the city’s insurer and Lail’s insurer each paying half.
The insurers for each party also evenly split the $1,200 mediation fee, according to the memo.
The release was approved unanimously as part of the council’s consent agenda, which is usually approved with little or no discussion.
Councilman Danny Seaver was not present at the meeting.
Multi-million contracts
The council also approved two multi-million dollar contracts included on the consent agenda.
One was a $2.1 million contract to Hickory Sand Co. for upgrades to water infrastructure near Lenoir-Rhyne University.
“This area has traditionally experienced low water volumes during high flow events and this project will correct that by creating access to a 1-million-gallon water tank in close proximity,” according to a memo in the agenda packet.
The other was a $4.3 million contract with Neill Grading & Construction Co. for work at the Trivium Corporate Center on Startown and Robinwood roads.
The work will include grading of approximately 50 acres in the park, implementation of erosion control and construction of various drainage infrastructure, according to the memo.
The city will split the cost of the work with Catawba County evenly as part of their joint partnership in developing the business park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.