HICKORY - The Hickory Woman's Club will present "Autumn Joy," a luncheon and fashion show by Chico's, at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Shuford House, 534 Third Ave., NW.
The event will include a silent auction, with payment by cash or check.
Tickets for the luncheon and fashion show are $25, with all proceeds going to the club's community projects and scholarships.
Tickets are available at Chico's in Belle Hollow Shopping Center, or by contacting shjahn19@gmail.com or any Hickory Woman's Club member.
