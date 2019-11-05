HICKORY - The Hickory Woman's Club will present "Autumn Joy," a luncheon and fashion show by Chico's, at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Shuford House, 534 Third Ave., NW.

The event will include a silent auction, with payment by cash or check.

Tickets for the luncheon and fashion show are $25, with all proceeds going to the club's community projects and scholarships.

Tickets are available at Chico's in Belle Hollow Shopping Center, or by contacting shjahn19@gmail.com or any Hickory Woman's Club member.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments