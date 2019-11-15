HICKORY — The Hickory Woman’s Club recently funded scholarships for three Catawba Valley Community College students through donations to the CVCC Foundation Inc.
Amanda McSwain, Emily Turner and Owen Van Sickle are CVCC Emerging Leaders, which is part of the CVCC Rotaract Club.
McSwain is a graduate of Tri-City Christian School. She is enrolled in the Dental-Hygiene program and plans to graduate next spring. She volunteers in various activities at Tri-City Baptist Church, including vacation Bible school, the Back-Pack Ministry and children’s nursery. She was named homecoming queen and was selected to participate in the Young Authors Writing Competition, Beta Club, and served as soccer team captain. She volunteers at the Corner Table, ECCCM, Operation Christmas Child, the Red Cross, and The Salvation Army.
Turner is enrolled in the Associate Degree in Accounting program and plans to graduate next spring. She is a member of the Accounting Club and served as secretary. She received the 2019 CVCC Accounting and Finance Award. She received the prestigious CVCC President’s Award and was nominated for the Dallas Herring Achievement Award last spring of the CVCC. Turner works full time in the evenings and on weekends at a group home.
After graduating from St. Stephens High School, Van Sickle was accepted at several four-year colleges and universities. However, he chose to enroll in CVCC’s college-transfer program to begin his academic journey toward a law degree. In high school, he took honors and AP classes and played baseball and football. He received the Presidential Award for Academic Excellence and became a National High School Scholar, cum-laude graduate and a member of the National Beta Club. He plays the guitar at the Hickory Music Factory.
The Hickory Woman’s Club awards scholarships based on academic ability, leadership qualities, participation in community activities, and potential for a successful college career. It is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, the world’s oldest and largest women’s volunteer organization dedicated to community service since 1890.
The CVCC Foundation Inc. is a nonprofit corporation with the mission to foster and promote the growth, progress and general welfare of CVCC. Contact Teresa W. Biggs, CVCC Foundation executive director, for additional information at 828-327-7000, ext. 4288, or tbiggs@cvcc.edu.
