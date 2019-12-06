HICKORY — The Arts & Humanities Jury of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International announced the publication of an oil painting titled “Francesca’s Flower,” by Debbie Carmack in the DKG Gallery of Fine Arts, an online gallery of works of art and letters at www.dkg.org.
Carmack, a resident of Hickory, is a member of Gamma Phi Chapter of the North Carolina State Organization of the Society. She is a retired fifth-grade teacher who has been an active member of Gamma Phi since 1998.
Work is judged by jury on the following criteria: originality, use of color, creation of connections within the art, skillful use of the medium, pleasing organization of elements, and overall impression of art.
Carmack’s work will be displayed on the website for six months and then archived.
DKG is a professional honor society for women educators with more than 69,000 members. Established in 17 member countries around the world, the society defines its mission as promoting professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Society headquarters are in Austin, Texas, where Annie Webb Blanton founded the society on May 11, 1929.
