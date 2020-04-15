HICKORY - The Hickory Downtown Development Association recognizes 2019 Main Street Champion, Julie Owens, owner of Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse.
The 2019 North Carolina Main Street Champions, individuals who work and advocate for revitalized downtowns, were recognized for their commitment at a recognition ceremony in New Bern last month.
“Despite the short-term uncertainty in the global economy right now, vibrant downtowns will remain catalysts for North Carolina’s economic prosperity in the years ahead,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “These honorees have shown considerable creativity and dedication in improving their communities. We’re proud to honor their vision and hard work as Main Street Champions.”
Since joining the Downtown Development Board in January 2016, Owens has served on numerous committees and is currently the past president of the board of directors. She has worked tirelessly with the board on new ideas to engage and support economic development in the downtown. In addition to her contributions to the HDDA, Owens also serves on the board for the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market.
N.C. Commerce and the N.C. Main Street program began recognizing Main Street Champions in 2000.
"It’s long been well-known that successful downtown economic development doesn’t happen by luck,” said Liz Parham, director of the N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center. “There are always hardworking people behind these efforts, and we wanted to take time each year to put the focus on leaders who are making a real difference in their communities. Main Street Champions serve as a valuable think tank for future projects and innovation,” Parham said.
