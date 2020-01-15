HICKORY - In lieu of a regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Hickory Chapter of Trout Unlimited will be hosting a Reel Fun Night Out.
Come join fellow fly fishing enthusiasts for a get acquainted evening. Meet, mingle, and trade fishing stories with current and prospective members. The no-cost event will include heavy hors-d'ouevres and one drink. A highlight of the party will be a "draw-down" door prize for the last name swimming in the creel. The party is open to members, prospective members, family members, and guests.
In order to be eligible for the door prize you must RSVP by Saturday and be present for the drawing. You can RSVP to HkyNCTU@gmail.com and be sure to include the names of everyone in your group. The party will be held from 6-9 p.m. at Market on Main's Main Street City Club. Free parking is available across the street at 325 First Ave. SW in downtown Hickory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.