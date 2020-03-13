HICKORY - The monthly program at the March 17 meeting of the Hickory Trout Unlimited chapter will be a fly-tying workshop.
The program is designed for people new to fly tying and will include tying a few flies. This is a chapter effort program with the more experienced members working with those new to fly tying.
Everyone who is able is asked to bring along a vise, tools and a spool of black thread. The group will demonstrate with a video how to tie a simple fly and then new tyers will tie the fly with the help and guidance of the experienced tyers.
Individual material packs will be provided for each fly. There is an optional buffet at 5:30 p.m. for $12 (including tip). There is no charge for the program that begins at 6: 30 p.m.
The program will be held at Market on Main Cellar at 332 First Ave. SE and there is free parking across the street. RSVP to HkyNCTU@gmail.com if you will be there for the buffet.
