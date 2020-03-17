school 2.jpg

The city of Hickory will close both branches of the Hickory Public Library, Highland Recreation Center, and Ridgeview Recreation Center at 1 p.m. today, according to a press release from the city.

All Hickory libraries and recreation centers will remain closed until further notice.

Due dates for checked out library materials will be extended, the release noted. Hickory Public Library does not charge overdue fines for late materials. Patrons may return checked out library materials to the outside drop boxes at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library and Ridgeview Branch Library.

