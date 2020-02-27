NEWTON - Hickory Tavern Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter, Newton, recently celebrated its 69th anniversary.
Regent Andrea Benfield unveiled her 2020 “Regent Project” a framed original Hickory Tavern Chapter charter with the names of 40 local women who came together to form this Newton organization in February, 1951. Pearl Miller Tomlinson was elected the first regent with Helen Virginia Frye Shuford elected first vce regent.
Since that date, 69 years ago, thousands of hours of service and patriotic honor and recognition have been freely given by this chapter's members.
The recent meeting also continued the chapter's mission of community service by hosting an annual shower for the local battered women's shelter.
The local DAR is committed to serve in historic, service and patriotic missions. This chapter currently has 67 members with nine membership applications in process. DAR has genealogical membership aid for any woman age 18 and older who wants to join this patriotic service organization. New members are welcome. For more information, visit www.dar.org.
