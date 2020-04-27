HICKORY - Many students love connecting with their teachers, whether it's through the online Zoom gatherings with teachers and classmates or receiving a personal, check-in phone call from a caring teacher.
But nothing can replace the in-person connection students have with their teachers. The morning high-fives, the hugs, the encouraging words coupled with genuine smiles, and the fun banter of humor between classes.
So three second-graders from Southwest Primary School, when feeling that angst of missing quality teacher time, took to chalk methods of messaging.
Creating messages were Tiara Spencer, Christabel Millan and Christian Flores. The recipients of these messages are Jenny Munoz and Melanie Stiles, who teach the Dual Language Immersion Program (fully immersed classrooms in both English and Spanish).
The messages, written in English and Spanish, brightened the day for their teachers while providing the students with a creative break in the outdoors.
