HICKORY – Students from Hickory have received scholarships for the current academic year. The scholarships were distributed by the Independent College fund of North Carolina (ICFNC), a division of North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities.

Rhielyn Autym Huffman, a senior at Lees-McRae College, received a $2,000 scholarship from Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC. Huffman, who is majoring in nursing, is the daughter of Jimmiann Huffman and Keith Huffman of Hickory.

Katie Furr, a senior at Gardner-Webb University, received a $2,500 scholarship from the Broyhill Family Foundation. Furr, who is majoring in English/teacher education, is the daughter of Scott and Katrina Furr of Hickory.

Darby Yates, a senior at Gardner-Webb University, received a $2,500 scholarship from the Broyhill Family Foundation. Yates, who is majoring in biology, is the daughter of Angie Yates and the late Rick Yates of Hickory.

Akia Abernathy, a senior at Gardner-Webb University, received a $2,392 scholarship from the BB&T Charitable Foundation. Abernathy, who is majoring in nursing, is the daughter of George and Andrea Abernathy of Hickory.

Ashley Hinson, a senior at Lenoir-Rhyne University, received a $2,392 scholarship from the BB&T Charitable Foundation. Hinson, who is majoring in criminal justice, is the daughter of Mary Nicole Hinson and Gaston Dale Hinson of Hickory.

