Hickory Public Schools teacher assistant honored
HICKORY — Ten nominees were in the running for the 2020-2021 Golden Apple Classified Employee of the Year for Hickory Public Schools.
All 10 were already announced as winners for their school facilities, but the one winner representing the entire district is Oakwood Elementary teacher assistant Susan Hux.
As a teacher assistant for the past 20 years, Hux is regarded as a kind, nurturing and phenomenal employee, according to Oakwood Principal Terry Ashley.
“Susan Hux considers her students as part of her extended family and she treats them like she wants others to treat her own grandchildren. She sets the bar high for other teacher assistants and they work hard following her lead. She goes above and beyond for her school family,” said Ashley.
“Being an elementary teacher assistant requires dedication and organization, and Susan has an abundance of each. Her work ethic and positive attitude make her an excellent nominee for this award. You will not find a more deserving individual or harder worker than Susan Hux,” said Ashley.
“I am honored to have received this award,” said Hux. “All of my peers who were nominated for this award are also worthy. I would like to thank my parents, my sons and their families for their support and encouragement throughout the school year. I am grateful to be a part of the learning development of a child’s life.”
During her free time, Hux enjoys spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. She also enjoys trips to the beach and to the mountains.
As the winner, Hux received a monetary gift from Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Store of Hickory. Judges for the event included naturalist with Catawba Science Center, Bruce Beerbower and Chief of Police for Town of Long View, TJ Bates.
The additional nominees and winners of the Golden Apple Classified Employee of the Year for their school facilities include: Alma Aguilera, Hickory High School; Maria Caliendo, Longview Elementary School; Vernale Dowd, Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School; Yessica Orozco, Viewmont Elementary School; Patricia Osteen, Northview Middle School; Aaron Patterson, Grandview Middle School; Renric Pope, Administrative Services; Jane Triplett, Jenkins Elementary School; and Shirley Yang, Southwest Primary School.
Piano day camp planned at Hickory school
HICKORY — A new piano day camp will be presented June 15-18 at Training Them Up Christian School in Hickory.
Guest piano professors will be Paul Nitsch from Queens University and Brad Hunnicutt from Shaw University. Students participating will have daily lessons, performance opportunities, and classes in music history, theory, conducting, rhythm and hand bells.
The camp will be for elementary through advanced level students. The dates are June 15-18, four hours each day at a cost of $100. You may get more information and register at www.trainingthemup.org or call Chad Leatherman at 828-308-2969.
There are limited spaces available. Camp organizers said they will be taking extra safety precautions such as temperature monitoring, and sanitizing pianos between student performances.
Hickory Elks Lodge supports Backpack ProgramHICKORY — Hickory Elks Lodge 1654 recently donated $2,500 to the Catawba County Backpack Program.
This community program serves children from elementary school to high school by supplying a backpack full of healthy food each weekend throughout the school year. Currently, with the COVID-19 crisis this program is needed more than ever. With the schools closed, children are even more at risk for hunger.
The program continues to serve the current need with pick-up points for the food at schools and home deliveries. The Backpack Program relies on donations from local individuals, churches, businesses, and service organizations. Their sole mission is to remove hunger as a barrier to good education and reduce the impact of poverty on children and families. The Backpack Program is a program of The Corner Table Soup Kitchen.
Committee Chair Carole Anderson and the president of the Hickory Elks, Gary Gantt, presented the $2,500 check to Backpack Program Coordinator Amanda Freeland at the Backpack Warehouse. Freeland accepted the check on behalf of the program and she spoke about the program and how it had impacted her life as well as the children.
“The Elks continue to be our largest donor to the program by surpassing each year what they did the year before,” Freeland said. “I look forward each year to being a part of this great organization in our community that truly does make a difference.”
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America serve the people and communities through benevolent programs, demonstrating that “Elks Care and Elks Share.” To find out more information about The Hickory Elks Lodge or The Backpack Program contact Carole Anderson at caroleanderson1654@gmail.com or 828-312-7476 or Amanda Freeland at afreeland@thecornertable.org.
