HICKORY – Although social distancing measures are in place and some city facilities are closed due to COVID-19, City of Hickory staff are taking extra steps to ensure residents can still enjoy library services, educational opportunities, and fun activities while at home.
Starting Monday, March 23, Hickory Public Library will offer “Library To-Go” pickup service for library books, music, and movies between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Patrons may request holds on materials through their online library accounts and over the phone by dialing 828-304-0500. Items will be packed and ready to pick up by 10 a.m. the following day.
In addition to the new Library To-Go service, Hickory librarians will be filming short story times to post to the library’s Facebook page, Hickory Public Library.
As always, library patrons can also access a wide range of digital resources, including e-books, audiobooks, music, and movies. Borrowing limits for Hoopla, Kanopy, and the North Carolina Digital Library will be increased while the library is closed.
Those without a Hickory Public Library card can set up a free temporary account online that will allow access to all online resources. Once the library reopens, patrons can come in and sign up for a full library card. Library staff is available to answer any questions regarding digital resources, library accounts, and Library To-Go requests by phone from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
To keep families active and entertained while practicing social distancing, the city’s Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism staff will provide online workout classes for the public via social media. The classes may include outdoor activities like spin, yoga, and functional training. Other videos will showcase Hickory’s park system, educational programs, and demonstrations of kid-friendly games that can be played at home with minimal supplies or equipment. Follow the City of Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Facebook page for more details on classes and fun activities.
Likewise, Hickory Fire Department personnel will share fire prevention tips, behind-the-scenes demonstrations of firefighting equipment, book readings, and available online resources for families through its Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.