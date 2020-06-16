Hickory pastor calls for day of fasting, prayer

HICKORY - Pastor Kathy Johnson of Greater Shekinah Glory Church in Hickory is among those calling for a worldwide day of fasting and prayer.
"Our nation and the world are in a crisis with the pandemic and now the national unrest which has spewed over into other lands," Johnson said. "We are praying and fasting for repentance, healing, peace, justice, safety and restoration through the love of Jesus."
Global Fast and Prayer Day is planned from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
People who are able to do so are asked to fast from everything but water.
"If you can’t fast all day, do what you can, but please pray for our country and the world," Johnson said.
"This is a time we all must join together in solidarity, trusting God to bring major changes to the hurt and pain we are experiencing right now, to fix what is broken and heal our land. We must fast as well as pray because now is the time for drastic and radical measures we must take. This is a time to unite together for a common cause we all need. What the U.S. and the world needs now is much bigger than what we can fix, we need Jesus. We are making a clarion call to all churches to join forces as well."
