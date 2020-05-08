Hickory native Brady Dennis was among a team of Washington Post reporters who won a Pulitzer Prize this week.
Dennis said the win came as a surprise.
“It wasn’t even in our minds that much since we’re all dealing with the pandemic now,” Dennis said, adding that it provided “a nice reason to celebrate something when we haven’t had many of those lately.”
The team won the prize in explanatory reporting for a series on climate change.
The Pulitzer Prize in Explanatory Reporting recognizes work that deals comprehensively with complex subjects and explains those subjects in clear ways.
Dennis, who graduated Hickory High School in 1996, said the team included participation from more than 40 people.
His contributions to the series included travel to Canada to discuss the effects of climate change in those areas.
One of the things that struck him was how attuned the people he interviewed were to the changes in their environments.
“Like everywhere we went, people who were older, they didn’t need the data to tell them things had changed where they lived,” Dennis said. “They just knew it because they’d seen the changes in the course of their lifetimes.”
He said he was proud of being able to take a problem that is abstract or remote for many people and show the ways climate change is currently causing problems for people around the world.
Dennis is the son of Steve Dennis and Connie Love, both of Hickory.
