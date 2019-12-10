HICKORY - Hickory native Kent Paulette has a new exhibit of paintings in downtown Morganton at Root & Vine Restaurant. The exhibit features large, colorful paintings of local wildlife and mountain landscapes.
A self-taught artist, Paulette was born and raised in Hickory where he painted under the pseudonym Derfla. Now he signs his paintings K. Paulette and he paints at his home studio at Powder Horn Mountain and also in Banner Elk.
For Paulette, each painting is a gamble, a leap into the unknown, a wild ride of exploration and experimentation. He paints to figure things out, not to achieve a specific result. Unexpected or unintended outcomes are welcome; they offer openings through which new possibilities can be glimpsed, imagined, and developed. Paulette works to exploit these opportunities, continually pushing himself and his paintings beyond the boundaries of habit and into the realm of chance.
All of Paulette's paintings in the exhibit are for sale including a large bear with expressive eyes and geometric shapes, wild horses running free, an egret in flight, and a portrait of Janis Joplin. His work can be viewed online at www.KentPaulette.com
Root & Vine, located at 139 W Union St. in Morganton, is open for lunch and dinner, Monday through Saturday, and its phone number is 828-433-1540.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.