HICKORY - The Hickory NAACP will hold its December meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church, 465 South Center St., Hickory.

Items on the agenda include a review of 2019 activities and a preview of 2020 programs with a summary of scheduled MLK Jr. Day activities.

As always, this meeting is open to the public.

