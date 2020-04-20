HICKORY - As we observe social distancing and other practices dictated by COVID-19, the Hickory Branch National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) continues to be mindful of ways in which it can serve the City of Hickory.
This is especially important while in-person group meetings have been suspended indefinitely, the branch said in a news release.
"However, continuing to hold executive committee meetings by phone conference, we have kept abreast of the status of matters related to coronavirus locally and across the country," branch representatives said in the release. "By doing so, we have been able to forward pertinent information and resources to our membership.
"We have been especially gratified to forward information from the NAACP of North Carolina and Democracy North Carolina on actions of the State Legislature concerning voting rights. We have also been able to bring attention to the work of the national NAACP regarding the impact of COVID-19 on certain populations. For information from these sources go to the following websites: democracync.org and naacp.org."
Additionally, the branch has been in contact with local social service agencies and food banks that are seeing increased demands on their services. Most of them list their needs online.
"We encourage our members and others to join us and make donations of goods or money to agencies of their choice," the branch said in its release.
The branch encourages everyone to complete the census. The Hickory NAACP will soon announce the addition of a pay online or electronic pay option for membership renewals and donations. To inquire about this option, call 828-238-4430.
