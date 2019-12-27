A Hickory man is charged with reckless driving after driving into a picnic shelter at Conover City Park on Monday.
Timothy Mark Clark, 65, was driving down Fifth Avenue SE when he went off the road on the left side, according to the police report.
The car hit a lamppost and then plowed through the picnic shelter, hitting a support post. The car hit a bench, another lamppost and a tree before coming to a stop.
“Thankfully no one was injured,” Conover City Manager Donald Duncan said. “The park had two couples walking in the area. Had the weather been good the park likely would have been filled with patrons.”
