HICKORY - Start off 2020 with a great book discussion series with Hickory Public Library.

The “Let's Talk About It” book discussion program at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will focus on the theme "Altered Landscapes: North Carolina’s Changing World." The sessions are scheduled for Tuesday evenings on Jan. 14 and 28, Feb. 11 and 25, and March 10 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

The first book, "Salt," by Isabel Zubel is available to borrow upon registration at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Subsequent materials will be handed out at each session and materials for the current session will be collected. The remaining books in the series are "Garden Spells" by Sarah Addison Allen, "If You Want Me to Stay" by Michael Parker, "Blood Done Sign My Name" by Timothy Tyson, and "Plant Life" by Pamela Duncan.

The “Let’s Talk About It” programs are made possible through the North Carolina Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. “Let’s Talk About It” is a joint project of the North Carolina Humanities Council and the North Carolina Center for the Book, a program of the State Library of North Carolina/Department of Cultural Resources and an affiliate of the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments