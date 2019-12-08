HICKORY - From 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Hickory Landmarks Society will host caroling at Houk’s Chapel (1741 Ninth St. NW). The event is free and open to all. Refreshments will be served.
A variety of musical groups from around the community have been invited to perform. The event will open with a performance from James Stepp, the Hillbilly Musician. Hillbilly Jim plays a variety of instruments and will offer information on the origins of Christmas carol lyrics.
The Acapella Fellas from the Carolina Moonlighters perform as a barbershop quartet. A string quartet from the Hickory High School Orchestra will provide a classical take on traditional Christmas music. The gospel choir from Exodus Missionary Outreach Church will close the show in a rousing finale.
The 1893 chapel will be simply decorated with greenery for the season. During the event, prints and cards featuring a Tom Stine rendering of Houk’s Chapel in the snow will be for sale. Parking for the event is available in the parking lot at Corning Cable Systems.
