HICKORY - The Hickory Landmarks Society will sponsor its 24th annual historic preservation group tour on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 29-29.
This year’s destination is historic Kinston, North Carolina. Established in 1762 as Kingston, the town flourished under the leadership of Richard Caswell, who would become the first governor or the state of North Carolina. The letter "g" was dropped from the name after the Revolutionary War.
Kinston played a pivotal part in the Civil War and in farming and manufacturing. The city has enjoyed a recent revitalization with the support of a local historic preservationist who is using vacant housing to create an artist colony and prominent local Chef Vivian Howard.
After lunch on your own, the visit to Kinston will start with a tour of the Gov. Richard Caswell Memorial Site. A step-on guide will join the group to conduct a visit to the historic district being restored by smART Kinston. This will be followed by a tour of Social House Vodka, in a rehabilitated power plant. The group will enjoy dinner on Friday evening at Vivian Howard’s famous restaurant, Chef and the Farmer.
Lodgings will be the recently restored Mother Earth Motor Lodge. On Saturday, the tour continues with visits to the CSS Neuse Civil War Interpretive Site, a trip to Kinston’s oldest fire station and a visit to Harmony Hall, a Colonial era historic house.
Cost for the tour is $240 per person for HLS members, double room; $260 per person for non-HLS members, double room; $280 per person for HLS members, single room; $300 per person for non-HLS members, single room. Two breakfasts, two dinners and all fees are included. Reservations are now being accepted. The deadline for joining the tour is Friday, Feb. 7. Full payment is due by that date.
To see complete agenda or register online visit www.hickorylandmarks.org. Call the HLS office at 322-4731 to sign up for this trip. You may also mail your check, payable to HLS to PO Box 2341, Hickory, NC 28603.
