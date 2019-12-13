Kiwanis
SUBMITTED PHOTO

Shown are the new 2019-2020 officers and board members for the Hickory Kiwanis Club.

Pictured from left, beginning in back, are Helen Devlin, president; Tom Devlin; Steve Novak, 2018-2019 past president; Rick Hammer, treasurer; JC Epting; Bruce Blackburn, secretary; Danny Seaver; and Marc St.Germain.

Kiwanis International is a global organization of members of every age who are dedicated to changing the world, one child and one community at a time.

