Hickory fire inspector receives scholarship

HICKORY – The North Carolina Fire Marshals’ Association (NCFMA) recently awarded Hickory Fire Inspector Thomas Raper with the NCFMA Educational Scholarship.
“I am honored to be selected for this scholarship that will not only assist me in completing my formal education, but also allows me to continue keeping our citizens as safe as possible," Raper said.
Raper will be utilizing the scholarship to attend Columbia Southern University and to complete a Bachelors in Fire Service Administration with a concentration in Fire Investigations.
The North Carolina Fire Marshals’ Association considers applicants who exhibit exemplary profession and personal traits of high standards and achievement. “We are excited for Thomas and proud of his dedication to serve our department and community," said Hickory Fire Marshal Stephen Craig.
Raper was selected based on his high academic achievements, civic and community involvement, and in exhibiting service commitment to helping others. His desire to make the community safer led him to continue his training as a car seat technician, and a Juvenile Fire Setter Intervention Specialist and Program Specialist. He obtained all levels of fire and life safety certifications and quickly became a lead instructor for the curriculum. Raper worked to obtain all three levels of fire inspector, a certified arson investigator and public information officer.
“We are very proud of Thomas and his accomplishments” said Hickory Fire Chief Matt Hutchinson.
