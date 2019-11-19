HICKORY — Do you have a bike that you do not need? If so, Hickory Firefighters would like it.
The Hickory Fire Department in conjunction with the Christmas Bureau is asking for new and like-new bikes and tricycles for needy children to be given out during the Catawba County Christmas Bureau.
In the past, bikes have been donated, fixed up and given to local children. Also due to some very generous people and local businesses, brand-new bikes were also provided.
Bikes or tricycles to be donated can be dropped off at any of the Hickory fire stations between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. People needing directions or having questions, call 828-323-7420. The last day to drop off is Dec. 12.
The “Bikes for Tykes” program is an effort to benefit needy children served by the Catawba County Christmas Bureau.
The toys will be distributed through the Catawba County Christmas Bureau at the American Legion Fairgrounds on Dec. 16 and 17.
