HICKORY - The Hickory Elks Lodge will host the 2019 Greater Hickory Metropolitan Veterans Day Ceremony at the lodge on Monday beginning at 7 p.m.
The lodge is located at 356 Main Ave., NW in Hickory. The public is invited. Ample parking is available at the lodge and at the adjoining city parking lot.
This year, the ceremony will honor a World War II veteran, Larry Carter, who lives in the Hickory area. Hickory Mayor Hank Guess will recognize Carter’s military service with the reading of a proclamation and a special presentation.
The ceremony will be replete with a color guard representing each branch of our nation’s military services featuring JROTC cadets from area high schools. Cadets from the Civil Air Patrol will be assisting attendees with escort services.
Guest speaker for the event is retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Cary Bowman. He will speak on the subject of “values” that he has learned in his many years of military service and his experiences in the Middle East while fighting the war on terrorism.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks with more than 2,000 lodges nationwide is founded on the principles of Americanism, patriotism, and military veterans support. Each year the Elks host a plethora of programs and events that promote these principles to include the Veterans Day ceremony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.