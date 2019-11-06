HICKORY - The Hickory Elks Lodge will be hosting their annual Greater Hickory Metropolitan Community Veteran's Day Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. in the lodge’s newly-renovated first floor at 356 Main Ave. NW.

ROTC cadets from five area high schools will be presenting the colors. The speaker this year is retired Army Lt. Col. Cary Bowman. The title of his speech is “Values for All."

Veterans and the public are invited to attend. A light buffet will be provided after the ceremony. For more information, call Charlene Walker at 828-612-5124.

