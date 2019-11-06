HICKORY - The Hickory Elks Lodge will be hosting their annual Greater Hickory Metropolitan Community Veteran's Day Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. in the lodge’s newly-renovated first floor at 356 Main Ave. NW.
ROTC cadets from five area high schools will be presenting the colors. The speaker this year is retired Army Lt. Col. Cary Bowman. The title of his speech is “Values for All."
Veterans and the public are invited to attend. A light buffet will be provided after the ceremony. For more information, call Charlene Walker at 828-612-5124.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.