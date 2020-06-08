Hickory Elks Lodge supports Backpack Program

HICKORY – Hickory Elks Lodge 1654 recently donated $2,500 to the Catawba County Backpack Program.
This community program serves children from elementary school to high school by supplying a backpack full of healthy food each weekend throughout the school year. Currently, with the COVID-19 crisis this program is needed more than ever. With the schools closed, children are even more at risk for hunger.
The program continues to serve the current need with pick-up points for the food at schools and home deliveries. The Backpack Program relies on donations from local individuals, churches, businesses, and service organizations. Their sole mission is to remove hunger as a barrier to good education and reduce the impact of poverty on children and families. The Backpack Program is a program of The Corner Table Soup Kitchen.
Committee Chair Carole Anderson and the president of the Hickory Elks, Gary Gantt, presented the $2,500 check to Backpack Program Coordinator Amanda Freeland at the Backpack Warehouse. Freeland accepted the check on behalf of the program and she spoke about the program and how it had impacted her life as well as the children.
“The Elks continue to be our largest donor to the program by surpassing each year what they did the year before," Freeland said. "I look forward each year to being a part of this great organization in our community that truly does make a difference."
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America serve the people and communities through benevolent programs, demonstrating that “Elks Care and Elks Share." To find out more information about The Hickory Elks Lodge or The Backpack Program contact Carole Anderson at caroleanderson1654@gmail.com or 828-312-7476 or Amanda Freeland at afreeland@thecornertable.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.