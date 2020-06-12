Hickory couple concerned about speeders in their neighborhood: “I fear for my life”

In the last four years, Carolyn Bolick said three car accidents occurred outside her Hickory home – sometimes with vehicles ending up in her yard. The most recent accident was just before midnight on May 15.
That’s when a 2008 Mazda car roared up 31st Avenue Drive NE in Hickory at 75 mph, according to North Carolina Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger. The speed limit for that stretch of road is 35 mph.
The driver swerved to avoid hitting an opossum in the road, lost control and eventually the vehicle hit the mailbox and two trees in Carolyn and Floyd Bolick’s yard.
Swagger said the impact of the crash was so great, the engine of the car flew out of the vehicle and struck a utility pool.
Bolick heard the sound of the crash from her bedroom. She went outside and found her neighbors hurrying to help the two men in the accident.
Swagger said the driver, Hunter Furr, 23, of Hickory, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Furr was transported by medical helicopter to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with serious injuries.
The passenger, Dakota Nichols, 18, of Hudson, was later transferred to the same hospital as Furr with serious injuries.
The Bolicks say the high-speed crashes in the yard make them fear for their lives and the lives of their neighbors.
Floyd Bolick said drivers speed all the time on the road, mostly during the night.
“Telling these people to slow down is like going uptown and telling people to wear a mask all the time,” Floyd Bolick said. “Nobody listens.”
Carolyn Bolick said the couple reached out to the Department of Transportation hoping that they could have speed bumps installed. The Bolicks were told that they would have to cover the cost of the project and they would have to put up a bond. “That’s not possible,” Carolyn Bolick said.
Jen Thompson, communications officer for the Department of Transportation, said homeowners have to follow the general statute regarding speed bumps or as the state refers to them -- traffic calming devices.
The statute states, “The traffic tables or traffic calming devices are paid for and maintained by the subdivision homeowners association, or its successor, or pursuant to a neighborhood agreement.”
“The state is not going to do anything,” Carolyn Bolick said. “They said they can’t.”
Carolyn Bolick also reached out to the Highway Patrol office in Newton after the most recent accident and was told troopers would investigate.
“Troopers patrol this and many other areas throughout the county,” Swagger said. “Patrols are generally based on traffic volume, the number of collisions on a highway, and citizen complaints. If a citizen has a concern about speeding in a particular area, they may share that by contacting the local district office of the NC State Highway Patrol.”
“Accomplishing excellence in traffic enforcement through community partnerships is part of our mission,” Swagger said. We appreciate the input of our citizens to highlight areas of concern as we all work together to reduce collisions, injuries, and deaths.”
As they continue to search for ways to slow down traffic on their street, the Bolicks wish drivers would respect the people who live on city streets.
“I’m 81 years old … (Floyd) has health problems. I just finished my chemo for colon cancer two weeks ago. We don’t deserve to have to be torn up like this. It’s just not fair to us. I fear for my life. I have the best neighbors in the world on both sides of me. I fear for their lives.”
In tears, Carolyn said, “Floyd and I have been through so much. We have fought so hard to live. In our twilight years we should have peace. It’s just not fair.”
