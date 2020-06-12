Hickory couple concerned about speeders in their neighborhood: “I fear for my life”

Floyd Bolick said drivers speed all the time on the road, mostly during the night.

“Telling these people to slow down is like going uptown and telling people to wear a mask all the time,” Floyd Bolick said. “Nobody listens.”

Carolyn Bolick said the couple reached out to the Department of Transportation hoping that they could have speed bumps installed. The Bolicks were told that they would have to cover the cost of the project and they would have to put up a bond. “That’s not possible,” Carolyn Bolick said.

Jen Thompson, communications officer for the Department of Transportation, said homeowners have to follow the general statute regarding speed bumps or as the state refers to them -- traffic calming devices.

The statute states, “The traffic tables or traffic calming devices are paid for and maintained by the subdivision homeowners association, or its successor, or pursuant to a neighborhood agreement.”

“The state is not going to do anything,” Carolyn Bolick said. “They said they can’t.”

Carolyn Bolick also reached out to the Highway Patrol office in Newton after the most recent accident and was told troopers would investigate.