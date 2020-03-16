The city of Hickory is prohibiting all gatherings of 50 people or more on city property, according to a city release.
The city is also closing the following recreation centers until further notice: Brown Penn recreation and senior centers, Westmont recreation and senior centers and Neill Clark Recreation Center.
The gyms at the Highland and Ridgeview recreation center will also be closed but “the fitness centers and other amenities at these two facilities remain open with normal operating hours.”
The city’s parks and libraries will stay open.
These policy changes are in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.
