HICKORY - A book signing with author Jim Wallis will be held from 5-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 726 First Ave. NW, Hickory.
The public is invited to enjoy an evening conversation with Wallis on the ways Jesus speaks directly to the heart of our political, spiritual, and moral crises. Wallis will discuss his newest book, "Christ in Crisis: Why We Need to Reclaim Jesus." Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
Wallis is a respected writer, teacher, preacher, justice advocate, and international commentator on ethics and public life. He is a New York Times bestselling author of 12 books. The Church of the Ascension is a welcoming and inclusive community. The event is free and open to the public.
