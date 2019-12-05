HICKORY - The Hickory Choral Society presents its annual Christmas concerts at Corinth Reformed Church, 150 16th Ave., NW, in Hickory, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Friday and Saturday evening concerts begin at 8 p.m. The Saturday and Sunday afternoon concerts begin at 3 p.m. An interactive “Cookies and Carols” children’s concert will be performed at 11 a.m. Saturday. All concerts are free and open to the public. For membership and other information visit www.hickorychoralsociety.org or call the Hickory Choral Society office at 828-322-2210.
This year marks the 42nd anniversary of the Hickory Choral Society. This year, as in past Hickory Choral Society Christmas Concerts, a variety of musical selections will be performed to usher in the upcoming holiday season. The Hickory Choral Society is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.