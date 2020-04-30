A Hickory business owner said he plans to open his business tomorrow in defiance of state stay-at-home orders and is encouraging others to do the same.
Michael Pastelak, owner of Patriot Axe Throwing, made his intentions clear as he spoke at a rally in favor of lifting restrictions in Union Square on Thursday.
“We’re opening up on May 1,” Pastelak said. If you don’t own a company, you don’t own a business, I ask that you come and support the other businesses. If you know other business owners, encourage them to open up on May 1.”
Pastelak’s remarks received enthusiastic applause from the crowd, which numbered a little more than 20 people.
The protest was in response to Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order from late March that directed state residents to stay home except to visit essential businesses, exercise outdoors or help a family member. The order also banned gatherings of 10 or more people. Cooper has since extended the order until May 8. The order is designed to slow the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
In the lead up to Pastelak’s remarks, small business owners and religious leaders spoke in opposition to the current restrictions.
Mark Minton, owner of Patriot Beef Jerky, said that his business has suffered from disruptions to the meat supply chain and declining business at convenience stores.
Some of the speakers said the fight to lift restrictions is about fundamental rights.
Invoking the legacy of the Founding Fathers, Andrea Walshak, president of The Rock Solid Solution marketing firm, said fighting against the restriction is a matter of standing up for liberty.
“I am all for if someone feels threatened or has a compromised immune system, they should stay in,” Walshak said. “That’s the case during flu season, during cold season. But you cannot tell me that one person is more essential than somebody else.”
Well here are two businesses I’ll make sure not to support going forward. That too is my right and I’ll encourage everyone I know to do the same. Also my right. I’ll also be contacted suppliers like the lobster truck that did a night at the axe throwing and encouraging them to avoid the place in the future..also my right If you want to be stupid and don’t get how infectious disease works it’s my right to try and stop that stupidity
I think this business owner is wrong....I own a small business and I am not going to defy what our governor has said. Peoples safety and health are more important. In due time, he will be able to re-open. Wait it out and then do so safely.
"You can't tell me that one person is more important than somebody else "..... Interesting.
It's not about you. It's not about any One Person. . It's about others. Your parents, family, friends. You can open your business. People don't have to come. This is not a common flu. Yeah, if you are young & strong 80 % will be immune or recover. If you make it to a respirator because you can't breathe, your heart & other organs are failing... Good luck. It's not about money. It's about life.
I will not be visiting any such businesses until we have 14 days of declining new daily cases...if our government was lying about new cases (like Georgia and Florida are doing), I'd have a false sense of security. Still wearing a mask because I know this is real, and a chicken-pox party won't fix this.
