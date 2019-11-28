NEWTON — Tchaikovsky’s beautiful and timeless music never fails to enchant audiences as it brings to life the classic holiday story of "The Nutcracker," in which young Clara falls asleep and dreams of a dashing Nutcracker Prince who battles the ferocious Rat King.
Hickory Ballet and Performing Arts (HBPA) students will present "The Nutcracker" ballet in both Newton and Morganton, including a sensory-friendly performance in Newton for children, adults and families who would appreciate a slower paced presentation with no abrupt changes in lighting or special effects.
“For so many people, the holidays traditionally include an outing to see 'The Nutcracker ballet,' and we couldn’t be more pleased this year to add two performances at CoMMA in Morganton to our traditional playbill of four performances at The Old Post Office Playhouse in Newton, so that everyone has an opportunity to see this delightful ballet, experience its magic and create beautiful holiday memories,” said HBPA Executive Director Leanna Bodnar. “We are also very excited to offer a special sensory-friendly performance in Newton. Come on out and see the Sugar Plum Fairy, Snow Queen, mice, soldiers, and all of the delightful characters in this beloved ballet. We recommend you get your tickets early as the ballet always sells out.”
Show times at The Old Post Office Playhouse in Newton are Friday, Dec. 13, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. Tickets are available through the Green Room at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org or at the door.
Performances at The CoMMA theatre in Morganton are Friday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 21, at 3 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at www.commaonline.org or at the door.
The sensory-friendly version of "The Nutcracker" will be performed on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. at The Old Post Office Playhouse in Newton. This performance is free; however, a voucher is needed to attend. See the HBPA website, www.hickoryballetpa.com, for resources and details.
HBPA offers a full schedule of classes. Visit www.hickoryballetpa.com or call 828-328-3794 for additional information. The studios are located inside Foothills Gymnastics, 920 29th Ave. NE, Hickory.
