LENOIR - Tybrisa Books at 210 Main St., NW, Lenoir, will host Hickory inspirational romance author Mary A. Felkins Saturday. Felkins' debut, "Call to Love," was released in November 2019.
The book focuses on a fiercely independent ER nurse and a hyper-vigilant cop. Will they risk their hearts and answer the call to love?
The setting of the book takes place in and around Laurelton, N.C. (aka Hickory). Readers will enjoy familiar places along N.C. 127, as well as a rigorous hike to Table Rock in Linville Gorge.
Saturday's event will include book signing, author question and answer, and a read aloud.
Hard copies will be available for purchase.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit www.maryfelkins.com for more information.
