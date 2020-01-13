VALDESE — The Rock School Arts Foundation will kick off the new year with and exhibition by artist Derrick Chalfant.
His work will be in both Gallery I and II, from Jan. 19 to Feb. 20, with an opening reception from 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
Chalfant is an untrained artist living in Hickory. His style of painting is mostly intuitive and spontaneous. He feels the freest when he begins the painting process without having a finished result in mind, attempting to stay true to inspiration.
Chalfant said that about seven years ago the idea that art was “supposed to be” or “needed to look a certain way” was replaced by the simple idea that art is whatever he wants it to be. He loves when art offends the mind not because of its content but because of its audacity.
He is primarily inspired by colors and imagery that he sees in everyday life. Visual artists that heavily influence his style are Pablo Picasso, Jean Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, Richard Pousette-Dart and Bob Ross.
