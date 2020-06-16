Hickory area to experience cool, rainy weather ahead of the start of summer

Cold, rainy weather is expected to stick around the area for the next couple days but warm temperatures are expected to return by this weekend, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said.

Powell said the heaviest rain should be over after Wednesday but there are chances for rain on Thursday and Friday as well.

Rain amounts could be more than two inches in some places, he said.

Since the rain is not expected to be too heavy, there is not much flooding risk except for areas that are particularly flood-prone, Powell said.

The unseasonably cool temperatures are the result of both moisture from a low-pressure system in the southeast and a high-pressure system in the northeast part of the country, Powell said.

By this weekend, however, temperatures will warm up, possibly reaching the low 90s by early next week.

Looking ahead to the summer, Powell said the area may be in for “roller coaster summer” defined by fluctuating weather patterns.

Cooler temperatures in the Pacific Ocean could set up “a battleground over us where we could see periods of warmer temperatures” followed by periods of cooler, rainy weather.