The city of Hickory is applying for a federal grant of nearly $53,000 to cover coronavirus-related expenses for the Hickory Police Department.
Hickory City Council voted to apply for the grant at its meeting on Tuesday. The grant funds would come from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, according to the meeting agenda.
A memo from Police Chief Thurman Whisnant to the council requesting the grant said the money would be used “to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus.” Funds may be used for expenses like overtime, safety equipment, training and travel.
Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the department is looking to specifically use the funding for items like protective and sanitizing equipment. Last month, the council voted to make $800,000 in reserve funding available for operational expenses that may result from the COVID-19 response.
Insurance money for police car in crashThe council also approved a budget revision acknowledging the receipt of nearly $4,800 in insurance money for a police car damaged in a wreck in March.
Killian said the car was rear-ended.
The city will have to cover any replacement costs beyond the $4,800. Killian said the final cost of replacement is not available right now.
Meeting changes
Like every other aspect of life, the way the Hickory City Council conducts its business has changed as a result of the pandemic.
At Tuesday’s meeting, all seven members of the council were present but they were spread out, with Mayor Hank Guess and Councilman David Zagaroli sitting at a separate table from the other council members.
All the council members and city staff in the chamber wore masks and no more than 10 people were allowed in the chamber at one time.
In the lobby across from the chamber, a few chairs were set up in front of a screen showing a live feed of the meeting.
