NEWTON – Wondering what you'll do with your Christmas tree and other natural decorations after the holiday season is over? Catawba County's Landfill staff, in cooperation with Republic Services, has an answer for you.
Christmas trees and other natural decorations will be accepted curbside and at all five Solidwaste Convenience Centers located around Catawba County from Dec. 26 through Jan. 17. No ornaments, bases, or other decorations should be left on trees.
Residents who have curbside collection service with Republic Services may put their used Christmas tree out with their garbage on their curbside collection day. Trees will be picked up by a separate Republic Services truck.
Republic Services will not operate on Dec. 25. The curbside service schedule will run one day behind schedule Dec. 26-28. Republic Services will resume their regular curbside service schedule on Monday, Dec. 30.
Some municipalities in Catawba County are handling tree pickup separately within their boundaries, so residents of municipalities should check with the government office in their city or town to be sure of the schedule and procedure they should follow.
County Solidwaste Convenience Centers will accept Christmas trees and other natural decorations between Dec. 26 and Jan. 17 only. Convenience Center locations and regular operating hours are listed below.
• Blackburn Convenience Center, 3864 Rocky Ford Road, Newton, (across from the Blackburn Landfill), 704-462-2496, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
• Bethany Church Road Convenience Center, 2436 Bethany Church Road, Newton, 828-465-4635, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
• Cooksville Convenience Center, 3659 Rhoney Farm Road, Vale, 704-462-1497, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
• Oxford Convenience Center, 4637 Lookout Dam Road, Catawba, 828-241-3774, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
• Sherrills Ford Convenience Center, 8876 Sherrills Ford Road, Sherrills Ford, 828-478-2248, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
The Blackburn and Bethany Church Road convenience centers will close at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24. All centers will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, and Wednesday, Jan. 1. All centers will resume their regular schedules on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Christmas trees are always accepted at the Blackburn Construction and Demolition Landfill, which will be closed Tuesday, Dec, 24 through Thursday, Dec. 26 and will resume the regular schedule on Friday, Dec. 27. For more information, visit the County’s Solidwaste website at www.catawbacountync.gov/county-services/utilities-and-engineering.
