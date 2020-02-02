Help preserve, document experiences of Ridgeview
HICKORY — The Ridgeview Branch of Hickory Public Library was recently awarded a Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) Mini-Grant, “Community Connections: She Changed the World,” in order to celebrate Ridgeview’s history by preserving and documenting the lived experiences of the community. The public is asked to contribute to making this project a success.
Throughout February, the Ridgeview Branch Library will host several Community Scanning Days. These scanning day events will allow any interested residents to bring photographs, documents, or memorabilia to be scanned into digital files.
Participants will be asked to complete a waiver allowing the library to use the scanned images to add to the Carolina Room’s historical collection and to create a photo display.
Scanning days will take place at the Ridgeview Branch Library, located at 706 First St., SW, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. and on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m.; at the Historic Ridgeview Library, located at 415 First St., SW, on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 4:30 p.m.; and at the Ridgeview Recreation Center, located at 115 Seventh Ave., SW, on Thursday, Feb. 27, at noon.
Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St., SW, at the corner of First Street and Seventh Avenue SW, beside Ridgeview Recreation Center. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call 828-345-6037.
