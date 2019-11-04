HICKORY - Are you a teen interested in learning about the latest hair styles? Come to the Ridgeview Branch of the Hickory Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 4-5 p.m. as faculty and students from Catawba Valley Community College's cosmetology program present a hair-styling workshop.
Come get some hands-on experience with different tools and techniques and don’t miss the opportunity to practice what you learn on mannequins with real human hair.
For more information, call 828-345-6037. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW, at the corner of First Street and Seventh Avenue SW, beside Ridgeview Recreation Center. All library programs are free and open to the public.
