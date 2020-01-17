HICKORY - Would you rather be buying a home for yourself and your family than paying rent? Would you like to create a foundation for building wealth for your family? If so, you may be interested in learning more about homeownership through Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley.

Habitat will be hosting applicant information meetings on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The meetings will be held at the Ridgeview Public Library (706 First St. SW, Hickory). Applications will be available. Space is limited at the meetings. contact the Habitat for Humanity offices at 828-328-4663 ext. 312 to reserve a spot at one of these meetings. Child care will be unavailable.

If you are unable to attend one of the meetings, applications for the Habitat for Humanity Homeownership program will be available at the Habitat offices (772 Fourth St. SW, Hickory) between Jan. 20-31. The Habitat Homeowner Selection Committee hopes that those who have applied for the Homeownership program in the past and were not selected will reapply for the program. Visit the Habitat website at www.habitatcatawbavalley.org for more information.

Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley was founded in 1985, and is an ecumenical, Christian- based organization dedicated to the premise that everyone should have a safe and affordable place to live. Through engaging homebuyers as partners, Habitat seeks to build homes as well as strength, self- reliance, and stability. We know that strong, stable homes help build strong and stable communities. Habitat for Humanity considers applicants through a Homeowner Selection Committee, without discrimination of race, color, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, handicap, familial status, national origin, or age.

