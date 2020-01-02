HICKORY - The public is invited to Trade Alley Art from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, to welcome J.W.and Sandi Baker for a special guest artists spotlight event.

The Bakers will be on hand for the meet-and-greet event.

The Bakers, whose primary focus is wildlife art, began working together shortly after their marriage in 2005. They continue creating art today and live and work in North Carolina.

Trade Alley Art is at 25 Second St., NW, in downtown Hickory. Reach it at  828-578-1706.

