Ron Valentini is a volunteer for the guardian ad litem program in Catawba County. He was assigned his first case in July 2019 and has already seen that case close with the child placed in a permanent home.
As a GAL volunteer, Ron advocates for neglected and abused children in the local court system. GAL volunteers such as Ron complete independent investigations and collaborate with a GAL attorney advocate to make recommendations based on the best interest of each child. GAL volunteers offer an essential service to the community by ensuring the child’s voice is heard in court. A GAL volunteer can assist children in obtaining a safe permanent home in the shortest possible time frame.
Ron was drawn to the GAL program after learning about it through a young employee at a local restaurant. That young employee, who is a local college student, shared her positive experiences of having a GAL earlier in life. Ron was intrigued to learn about the GAL program and how it helped children who are involved in the foster care system. Shortly thereafter, Ron read an article in the Hickory Daily Record about the GAL program and it’s need for volunteers. As Ron learned about the GAL program, he felt a connection to its mission of being a voice for children. As a grandfather with seven grandchildren, Ron couldn’t imagine a child being in a situation where no one spoke directly on their behalf.
Working in continuing education at Catawba Valley Community College, Ron is used to helping others but had never worked directly with children in the foster care system. However, Ron found the transition to volunteering as a GAL to be relatively seamless. After attending pre-service training, Ron received on-going support from Lori Novak, a program supervisor with the GAL program. Ron credits Ms. Novak for keeping him informed and answering all of his questions. Ms. Novak describes Ron as an outstanding volunteer.
What makes for an excellent volunteer? Ms. Novak says that it isn’t necessary to have experience in the foster care or court system. “We can train and support volunteers in working their case. Being able to communicate effectively and remain objective are important but being invested in your assigned child is of the utmost importance.” Ms. Novak says those are some of the traits that make Ron such a great volunteer, especially his level of investment.
Molly McKay, an attorney advocate with the GAL program, has been equally supportive and helpful in making court hearings positive experiences. Ron says that Ms. McKay always asks good questions to understand the case and does a good job of presenting recommendations to the court based on information Ron has gathered. Ron has also been appreciative of Ms. McKay’s understanding and communication which has helped keep the court process interesting.
While Ron felt prepared by the training and support provided, he has still found surprises. Sitting in court and listening to the situations faced by families and children can, in Ron’s words, “blow you away.”
“The difficult part is keeping your feelings out of it and not seeing things from your point of view based on your upbringing, but keeping it objective. But it is rewarding when you know you’re filling a desperate need in the community.” Ron describes his experiences thus far as very encouraging and rewarding. Getting to see a young child grow and develop in a safe nurturing home and bond with an eventual permanent caretaker was a great experience. While memories of having a GAL volunteer may not last for a young child, the permanent home and difference Ron’s selfless time as a volunteer will make a lasting difference.
What message does Ron have for anyone considering volunteering for the GAL program? “You’re needed. You have experience to draw on that the child you’re advocating for does not have. You can provide a positive outlook for the child. You can provide hope to a child that may not have any.”
While the GAL program has many excellent volunteers, such as Ron Valentini, challenges persist. Although some neighboring counties have a volunteer assigned to each of their children the need in Catawba County remains significant. Currently there are nearly 300 children in Catawba County that do not have a GAL volunteer assigned. Those children in our community lack an independent voice to advocate for their best interest.
Anyone interested in becoming a GAL volunteer can contact Sydney Smith at Sydney.g.smith@nccourts.org or call 828-466-6121, extension 2.
