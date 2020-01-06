NEWTON - The APICS Foothills Chapter and the Catawba Valley Chapter of the IMA will hold a joint professional development meeting and dinner on Thursday evening, Jan. 16, at Catawba Country Club.
The speaker will be Laura Brewer, lecturer in the Walker College of Business at Appalachian State University, presenting an update on the current status of tariffs.
Catawba Country Club is at 1154 Country Club Drive in Newton. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:15 p.m. followed by the program at 7 p.m.
Cost is $20 for non-members, $15 for members and educators, $10 for non-member students and $5 for APICS student members.
Reservations can be made with Bill Phillips at explore2@bellsouth.net or at 828-403-6254 by Tuesday Jan. 14.
The public is invited.
APICS is the local chapter of the international professional development association ASCM, Association for Supply Chain Management. The IMA or Institute of Management Accountants is the international professional association for public and management accountants, financial planners and analysts.
