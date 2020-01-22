NEWTON - The January meeting of the Catawba County Genealogical Society will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the downstairs Community Room of the Catawba County Public Library in Newton.
The first presentation of a new decade will be titled “Catawba County 100 Years Ago” and will feature newspaper items from both the Hickory Daily Record and the Catawba County News issues of January 1920 that contain useful information for anyone doing family history research. Information that can provide the who, what, when and where of an event that would provide a clue to the genealogist will be explored from the printed pages of the county’s two newspapers.
As the 20s began in the last century radio was in its infancy and television was still a dream. Newspapers were not only the major source of information for Catawbans but sometimes the only source. Both county newspapers are rich in local history and can provide a wealth of valuable information for researchers and quite often entertaining.
All CCGS meetings are free and open to the public. A social time begins at 6:30 p.m. with the program following at 7 p.m.
